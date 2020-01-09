chris-and-liam-hemsworth-arrive-in-byron-bay-for-australian-bushfire-benefit-after-$1million-donation

Chris and Liam Hemsworth have been spotted at the Make It Rain benefit concert in Byron Bay, to help raise funds for firefighters working to control the bush fires in Australia.

The benefit concert on Wednesday and Thursday attracted several celebs to lend their talents to help raise funds, and of course the Hemsworth brothers were on hand to support.

Liam and Chris were seen chatting to organisers backstage at the event as the pair blended in to the crowd (as much as a Hemsworth can blend in anywhere with mere mortals) in casual t-shirts.

As well as supporting the concert, Chris had also donated $1million (£525,000) to aid bushfire relief, after the devastating fires claimed 24 lives and killed over 500million animals.

Chris, 36, told his followers: ‘Hey there guys, as you’re well aware the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation.

‘They continue to burn, there’s warmer weather on its way, we’re really still in the thick of it here, and there are plenty of challenging times ahead still to come.

‘So, what we need is your support and your donations. I’m going to put forward a million dollars and was hoping you can contribute in any shape of form.

‘That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the front lines, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need for our support.

‘Thank you to everyone who’s sent all their well wishes and donations already. It’s greatly appreciated here in Australia.’

Make It Rain also saw stars like Celeste Barber, Wolfmother and more perform at the sold-out gig in Byron Bay, as well as put items up for auction to raise even more money.

One of the items fans could bid for was a one-hour gym session with Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, which is currently at over $25,500 (£13,400).

