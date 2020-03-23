Choti Sarrdaarni: Pregnant Meher to have a FALL

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
choti-sarrdaarni:-pregnant-meher-to-have-a-fall

Choti Sarrdaarni the popular Colors show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has been witnessing the pre-wedding rituals of Rana (Abhianshu Vohra) and Ginnie.

The happy ambience will soon turn into a dramatic one with the pregnant Meher (Nimrit Kaur) having a fall.

OMG!!

Yes, Meher will go unconscious after the fall and Sarabjit (Avinesh Rekhi) will rush her to the hospital.

As per a reliable source, “Meher and her unborn will be in danger after the fall, and Sarabjit will be extremely worried for their safety.”

What will happen to Meher?

We buzzed actors of Choti Sarrdaarni but could not get through.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

You May Also Like

class-of-2020,-the-trip-&-other-shows-to-watch-if-you’re-missing-your-friends-during-self-isolation

Class Of 2020, The Trip & Other Shows To Watch If You’re Missing Your Friends During Self-isolation

class-of-2020,-the-trip-&-other-shows-to-watch-if-you’re-missing-your-friends-during-self-isolation

Class Of 2020, The Trip & Other Shows To Watch If You’re Missing Your Friends During Self-isolation

after-sonam-kapoor,-mini-mathur-gets-brutally-trolled-for-defending-kanika-kapoor

After Sonam Kapoor, Mini Mathur Gets Brutally Trolled For Defending Kanika Kapoor

then-vs-now:-south-superstar-vijay’s-evolution-as-an-actor

Then Vs Now: South Superstar Vijay’s Evolution as an actor

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *