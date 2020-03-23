choti-sarrdaarni:-pregnant-meher-to-have-a-fall

Choti Sarrdaarni the popular Colors show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has been witnessing the pre-wedding rituals of Rana (Abhianshu Vohra) and Ginnie.

The happy ambience will soon turn into a dramatic one with the pregnant Meher (Nimrit Kaur) having a fall.

OMG!!

Yes, Meher will go unconscious after the fall and Sarabjit (Avinesh Rekhi) will rush her to the hospital.

As per a reliable source, “Meher and her unborn will be in danger after the fall, and Sarabjit will be extremely worried for their safety.”

What will happen to Meher?

We buzzed actors of Choti Sarrdaarni but could not get through.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.