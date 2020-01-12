chocolate,-marmalade-and-ginger-steamed-pudding-recipe 

Chocolate and marmalade are a magnificent match in this traditional pudding, made more delicious with nuggets of stem ginger. The moist sponge is given a generous marmalade crown, but it doesn’t have rivers of sauce, so it’s best served with custard.
Prep time: 35 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 45 minutes
Contents
SERVES
six to eight
INGREDIENTS
- 175g unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing
- 5 heaped tbsp marmalade
- 50g (3 balls) preserved stem ginger from a jar, chopped, plus 1-2 tbsp syrup from the jar (if needed)
- 175g plain flour
- 45g cocoa powder
- 2 tsp baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- 175g caster sugar
- 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 4-5 tbsp milk
- Custard or ice cream, to serve
METHOD
- Generously grease a 1.2-litre pudding basin with butter and line the base with a circle of baking paper. Butter a large square of foil.
- If your marmalade is very firm, stir in some of the stem ginger syrup: what you want is a loose mixture. Spoon the marmalade into the bottom of the basin and set aside.
- Using a fork or balloon whisk, whisk the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt together in a bowl.
- In a mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the butter and sugar together until pale and fluffy. Gradually beat in the eggs, adding a little of the flour mixture if it starts to curdle. Stir in the flour mixture and enough of the milk to form a soft dropping consistency. Fold in the chopped stem ginger.
- Spoon the mixture into the basin and smooth the top. Make two pleats in the centre of the prepared foil, place buttered-side down and secure with string around the rim.
- Place an upturned saucer in a large pan and place the basin on top. Pour in enough boiling water to come a quarter of the way up the side of the basin. Cover with a lid and simmer for an hour and three quarters, topping up with more boiling water if necessary.
- Remove the basin from the pan, run a knife around the sides to loosen and invert on to a plate. Serve with custard or ice cream.
Recipe from Cocoa by Sue Quinn (Quadrille, £25). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk