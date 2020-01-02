chocolate-and-ginger-parkin-recipe 

Real parkin contains oatmeal to give it a slightly nubbly texture, although you can use porridge oats ground to a sand-like powder in the food processor instead if you can’t get oatmeal, which will give a softer texture. I’ve added crystallised and fresh ginger for a really spicy hit, and some chocolate, which is not authentic but is delicious.
You can eat this warm with ice cream too – just add a large Bramley apple (peeled, cored and grated) to the mix before baking, which gives it very moist, puddingy texture.
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 45 minutes
Contents
MAKES
nine large or 18 small pieces
INGREDIENTS
- 200g plain flour
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 2 tsp ground ginger
- 1 tsp mixed spice
- ½ tsp salt
- 130g medium oatmeal
- 175g dark brown or muscovado sugar
- 115g butter
- 85g golden syrup
- 85g black treacle
- 25g fresh ginger, grated
- 150ml milk
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 100g plain chocolate, chopped into bean-sized pieces
- 150g crystallised ginger, chopped into pea-sized pieces
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/Gas 4.
- Line a baking tin (approx 26 x 20cm) with baking parchment.
- Put the flour, cocoa, bicarbonate of soda, ground ginger, mixed spice, salt, oatmeal and sugar in a bowl. Mix very well with a hand whisk.
- Melt the butter, golden syrup and treacle over a low heat, and whisk in the grated fresh ginger. Cool to tepid. Mix into the flour mixture, then stir in the milk and egg, followed by the chocolate and crystallised ginger.
- Pour the mixture into the tin and bake for 35 to 45 minutes, until dry but still a little soft to touch. Leave to cool in the tin.
- Ideally, wrap tightly in foil and keep for a few days before eating, but it’s still good on the day.