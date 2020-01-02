chocolate-and-ginger-parkin-recipe 

Real parkin contains oatmeal to give it a slightly nubbly texture, although you can use porridge oats ground to a sand-like powder in the food processor instead if you can’t get oatmeal, which will give a softer texture. I’ve added crystallised and fresh ginger for a really spicy hit, and some chocolate, which is not authentic but is delicious.

You can eat this warm with ice cream too – just add a large Bramley apple (peeled, cored and grated) to the mix before baking, which gives it very moist, puddingy texture.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 45 minutes

MAKES

nine large or 18 small pieces

INGREDIENTS

200g plain flour

2 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

2 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp mixed spice

½ tsp salt

130g medium oatmeal

175g dark brown or muscovado sugar

115g butter

85g golden syrup

85g black treacle

25g fresh ginger, grated

150ml milk

1 large egg, beaten

100g plain chocolate, chopped into bean-sized pieces

150g crystallised ginger, chopped into pea-sized pieces

METHOD