chloe-sevigny-reveals-bump-as-actress-is-‘five-months-pregnant’-with-first-baby

American Horror Story’s Chloe Sevigny is expecting her first baby, confirming the news by showing off her bump while out and about with her boyfriend.

The actor, 45, is five months pregnant according to TMZ, and it will be the first child for Chloe and her boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic.

Chloe totally nailed pregnancy chic in New York this week, as she was seen wearing a tight-fitting brown dress with a frill down the front, black thigh-high heeled boots and a red checked coat as she and Sinisa took a stroll around the city.

The couple were seen kissing as they walked (an impressive skill to master) and Sinisa lay a hand on Chloe’s bump as they made their way through the streets.

Chloe and Sinisa – a gallery director – have been together for over a year, and they’ve been spotted indulging in a fair few PDAs in the past few months.

The Oscar-nominated actress has recently wrapped on a new mini-series for HBO, We Are Who We Are and also released her own fragrance, Little Flower, in what appears to be a very busy year.

We’re sure to see more epic pregnancy fashion from Chloe, who previously revealed she creates her unique looks through almost exclusively second-hand fashion.

She told the Financial Times in September: ‘I always wore second-hand clothes growing up, it was instilled by my parents, I found comfort in it. The thrill of the hunt.’

Chloe added that she now prefers second-hand designer garments rather than heading to her local charity shop for a browse as the racks there are too full of fast fashion rather than quality pieces.

Judging by the fact she never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion, we need to know where she’s shopping for her and bump.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Chloe’s reps for comment.





