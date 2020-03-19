chloe-bennet-slams-‘disgusting’-donald-trump-for-calling-covid-19-the-‘chinese-virus’-in-lengthy-letter

Just like many others, Chloe Bennet was not too happy to hear the president referring to Coronavirus as the ‘Chinese virus.’ Donald Trump proved his racist tendencies once again when he took to his favorite platform, Twitter, to intentionally stress the roots of the pandemic that is currently spreading all over the globe by renaming the virus altogether!

After stumbling upon the tweet, ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ star Chloe Bennet could not help but express her anger over this, slamming Trump as ‘racist’ and pointing out how harmful it is for the Asian-American community.

‘The Asian-American community needs allies now. Please speak out against this racist Cheeto in Chief,’ she wrote on her Instagram, obviously not standing for the remarks and even giving Trump a nickname of his own in response!

The actress also wrote that she was ‘in no way attempting to minimize the macro economic crisis we are now facing [and that] pointing fingers will not solve the health problems.’

However, she went on to insist that calling COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’ and therefore making it into a racial problem is ‘unacceptable.’

‘I’m not ignorant to the fact that the outbreak originated in China, but we are WAY past that now. This is NOT the time for division, this is a time for unity.’

Funny enough, Chloe also came up with some other, rather harmless and non-racially charged nicknames for the virus in case anyone was tempted to use Trump’s own: ‘The Rona,’ ‘The Viddy’ and of course, ‘Vid Vid.

As you may be aware, she is not the only celeb to slam Trump for his racist nickname for the virus.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress Lana Condor tweeted yesterday: ‘To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please be better. You have no idea the ramifications your racist words and actions have on the Asian American community. You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself.’

Other stars who responded to that same tweet are Katie Leung and Karrueche Tran, to name just a couple more.



Post Views:

0





