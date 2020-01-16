chithi-2-promo-video-trending-on-social-media,-chithi-2-serial-to-premiere-on-27th-january-2020

Chithi was one of the most watched serial during 90’s and early 2000’s and it was one of the most talked about Tamil serial until today. The promo video f Chithi 2 was released yesterday on Pongal 15th January 2020 and it’s trending on social media. Chithi 2 is set to premiere on Monday 27th January 2020 and we expect Radhika to take back her 9: 30PM slot on Sun Tv in which she dominated the entire tv screen. Here is the promo video of Chithi 2.



Chithi 2 Cast

Radhika Sarathkumar introduced the cast of Chithi 2 during Sun Kudumbam awards. Radhika thanked everyone who participated in the first season of Chithi Serial and invited the Chithi 2 crew to the stage. Shilpa, who played in Chithi, Mahalakshmi in Selvi. Radhika said that there was a lot of people, including the Thenu who played in Vani Rani.

Radhika said that this is the story of another Chithi. A child likewise now called her Chithi in season 2 promo video. As it turns out, a child star will be part of Chithi 2. It also stars actress Pooja from Vani Rani.

Director Ponvannan is the surprise factor of this serial and he would be making his acting debut in Chithi 2. He is expected to pair up with Radhika Sarathkumar in this serial. How excited are you to watch Chithi 2, comment below.