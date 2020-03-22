chiranjeevi’s-next-is-with-sardaar-gabbar-singh-director-bobby?

Megastar Chiranjeevi had his recent outing with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which unfortunately, failed to become a hit. Keeping this in mind, the actor is currently leaving no stone unturned for maintaining his career graph. According to a recent report, the actor might say yes to director Bobby’s (KS Ravindra) script.

He will be soon pitching the story to Megastar. Chiru had earlier said that he is ready to hear scripts from the young directors of the industry. If everything goes well and good, the duo will have their film rolling in 2021 and most probably, the movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movies.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is up with Acharya which was being shot in Hyderabad before the Coronavirus shutdown. The makers are currently in a confusion to whom to rope in to play the younger version of Chiru. Earlier, it was reported that Ram Charan or Mahesh Babu might essay the extended cameo. Reports are also rife that the team had approached Pawan Kalyan for the role. The movie is being jointly bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. Also, Actress Trisha has opted out of the project due to creative differences. She had announced her exit from Acharya on Twitter saying that the filmmaker had made changes to the story which was earlier narrated before she was hopped on-board.

Acharya: Rashmika Mandanna To Star Opposite Ram Charan In The Film?