Chiranjeevi to make her social media debut

Superstar Chiranjeevi, who was recently seen in Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy directed by Surender Reddy, saw him play Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, and also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, is set to make his debut on social media.

His upcoming Telugu film is Acharya, in which he is rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva.

Telugu star Chiranjeevi on Tuesday revealed via a video that he will join various social media platforms on the occasion of Ugadi on Wednesday to stay in touch with his fans.

