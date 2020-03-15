Chip and Joana Gaines introduces their new spring collection on Target.com

Chip and Joanna Gaines recently introduced a new spring collection at Target, and the prices will make your newly-warmed heart sing. This means that is high time to swap the winter coats and flannel sheets with those of spring.

The iconic Fixer Upper dream team dropped their latest Hearth and Hand with Magnolia spring collection on Sunday, 8 March 2020 and contains all the modern farmhouse essentials that are needed to brighten up your space for the upcoming season and give it the positive and charming aura. From linens and bath basics to furniture and tabletop accents, the collection starts at just $4 and the maximum prices quoted for the collection is not more than $200.

Broken Stripe Quilt

This cotton and linen blend quilt is the perfect replacement for your heavy duvet and will make your bedroom look bright enough to attract everyone’s attention. With a broken railroad stripe and unique texture, it’s more interesting than your plain white linens, without sacrificing any of the luxuries. Shop now Broken Stripe Quilt, $60-80, target.com

Wood & Steel Counter Stool

Featuring a bentwood back and painted steel frame in moss or black, this elegant counter stool with a schoolhouse look. Shop now: Wood & Steel Counter Stool, $90, target.com.

Soap Dish White

Eager to make your bathroom look more elegant? Then what are you waiting for… Shop now: Soap Dish White, $5, target.com

Wood & Cane Console Table with Pull-Down Drawers

have a problem of forgetting where you kept the things? This is where they belong. Refine your entryway with a console table that will complement everything in your home. Shop now: Wood & Cane Console Table with Pull-Down Drawers, $200, target.com

Rectangle Vertical Mirror

Tired of polishing the mirror to get rid of the rust? Here’s the solution… Shop now: Rectangle Vertical Mirror, $25, target.com