chinese-woman-arrested-at-delhi-airport-for-smuggling-gold-in-rectum

The gold, valued at Rs 42.12 lakh, has been seized (Representational)

New Delhi:

A Chinese woman has been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country by concealing it in her rectum, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Chengdu in China on Sunday.

“Customs officers recovered six dome shaped pieces of gold collectively weighing 1.2 kg that were brought by her concealed in her body,” Jayant Sahay, Additional Commissioner of Customs at the airport said in the statement.

The gold, valued at Rs 42.12 lakh, has been seized and the passenger arrested, it said.

The passenger, who is in her late forties, also admitted to have smuggled one kg gold in her previous visit.

“Thus, the total offence value amounts to Rs 77.26 lakh,” the statement said.