chinese-new-year:-everything-you-need-to-know-about-year-of-the-rat

January 25 marks the first day of the Chinese New year, also known as the Lunar New Year, which also happens to be the Year of Rat. Starting today, it will end on 11 Feb, 2021 when the Year of Ox begins.

Chinese across the world celebrate it with great enthusiasm and spectacular festivities attending lavish parades and decorating their surrounding with the colour red which is considered as their lucky colour and wishing each other with prosperity and health.

If you are wondering what is the Year of the Rat and what does it significance. Scroll down to find out everything about the Chinese New Year.

What is the Year of Rat & how it is decided?

According to the Chinese calendar there is a 12-year cycle and every year is designated by one of the specific animal, meaning that the next Year of the Rat will occur in 12 years’ time. Rat is the first animal in the group of 12 different animals in the Chinese zodiac followed by ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

Well it remains unclear how the 12 Chinese zodiac signs came to be, but there is a legend tale about Chinese New Year celebrations.

According to the legend, Jade Emperor organsied a race for a group of animals on his birthday and the order in which the animals were placed in the competition determined the Chinese zodiac. That is to say, the rat took a ride on the back of the ox and leaped from its back to nab the first position and be named the first animals in the zodiac cycle.

What is the significance of the Year of the Rat?

Many in the Chinese culture view the rodent as the symbolic of intelligence, wealth, success and wisdom. A person born in the Year of Rat is thought to be clever, optimistic, adaptable and resourceful. Those born in 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996 and 2008 were all in the Year of Rat.

Famous individuals born in the Year of Rat are William Shakepeare, Duke of Sussex, Katy Perry, and Scarlett Johansson.

What does the Chinese zodiac signs mean?

Each of the 12 animal zodiac signs has unique characteristics:

Rat: Intelligence, adaptability, quick-wit, charm, artistry, gregariousness.

Ox: Loyalty, reliability, thoroughness, strength, reasonability, steadiness, determination.

Tiger: Enthusiasm, courage, ambition, leadership, confidence, charisma.

Rabbit: Trustworthiness, empathy, modesty, diplomacy, sincerity, sociability.

Dragon: Luckiness, flexibility, eccentricity, imagination, artistry, spirituality, charisma.

Snake: Philosophical, organised, intelligent, intuitive, elegant, attentive, decisive.

Horse: Adaptable, loyal, courageous, ambitious, intelligent, adventurous, strong.

Sheep: Tasteful, crafty, warm, elegant, charming, intuitive, sensitive, calm.

Monkey: Quick-witted, charming, lucky, adaptable, bright, versatile, lively, smart.

Rooster: Honest, energetic, intelligent, flamboyant, flexible, diverse, confident.

Dog: Loyal, sociable, courageous, diligent, steady, lively, adaptable, smart.

Pig: Honorable, philanthropic, determined, optimistic, sincere, sociable.

How do Chinese celebrate New Year?

Chinese community across the world would celebrate the 2020 Year of the Rat cleaning and decorating their homes, putting up fancy lanterns, attending spectacular parades followed by feast with family members where they stay awake throughout the night and perform fireworks at midnight to keep evils away.

Chinese New Year’s superstitions

The Chinese New Year is not only about celebration and prosperity. There are many superstitions that Chinese people believe and try to avoid doing that on the first day of the New Year: