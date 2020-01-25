chinese-new-year-2020-wishes,-greetings,-sayings,-phrases-and-quotes-to-celebrate-the-year-of-the-rat

Today, 25 January, marks Chinese New Year – otherwise known as Spring Festival, and the beginning of the Year of the Rat.

Beijing has cancelled their festivities amid the Coronavirus panic but many all over the world are still trying to get into the swing of things. Gucci have celebrated by launching a Mickey Mouse inspired collection, and if you’re looking to get into the spirit of things too, we’ve got you covered.

When greeting someone at Chinese New Year, you could get away with saying a simple ‘Happy New Year’, but if you want to show off a bit more, here are some of the well-wishes you can bestow…

How to wish someone a ‘Happy Chinese New Year’

新年快乐 – xīn nián kuài lè

How to say it – sing neean kwai le

What it means – ‘Happy New Year’

恭喜发财 – gōng xǐ fā cái

How to say it – kong zee far chai

What it means – ‘Wishing you wealth’

大吉大利 – dà jí dà lì

How to say it – Da jee da lee.

What it means – ‘Good luck and may you profit’

年年有馀 – nián nián yǒu yú

How to say it – Neean neean yo yuwee

What it means – ‘May you have an abundant year’

生意兴隆 – shēng yì xīng long

How to say it – Shun yee sing long

What it means – ‘May your business flourish’

心想事成 – xīn xiǎng shì chéng

How to say it – Sing hsiang shi cheng

What it means – ‘May your heart’s wishes come true’

四季平安过旺年 – sì jì píng ān guò wàng nián

How to say it – shi jee ping ahn kuoh wahng neean

What it means – ‘Wishing you a whole year of peace’

How is Chinese New Year celebrated?

The family celebration, known as the ‘surrounding of the stove’ – or weilu – is a dinner to honour their ancestors’ spirits.

A traditional gift during Chinese New Year is a pair of mandarin oranges and a red packet containing an even amount of money.

Single adults and children will receive these red packets from married family members and friends in exchange of wishing them good health and fortune.

Expect to see plenty of red as well – but in an angry way.

Red represents good luck and fortune in Chinese culture so many will wear red clothes, make red lanterns and add red motifs to décor.

What is the lion dance performed on Chinese New Year?

A traditional celebration of Chinese New Year is the lion dance, where dozens of performers dressed in red and gold topped with the head of a lion give high-octane performances, usually involving drums and fireworks.

This tradition goes back to the legend of Nian, which originated the Spring Festival.

Legend has it that Nian – an ancient beast that was half bull with a lion head – terrorised villagers and ate crops, livestock and children.

Upon discovering the creature was half-bull, they exploited its weakness for the colour red and loud noises – hence the lighting of fireworks and drums were introduced to the festivities.

Unlike the traditional Western custom which sees us celebrate on 31 December every year, the Chinese New Year falls on a different date each year.

This is because the celebration is actually based on the lunar calendar rather than the Gregorian.

It begins anywhere between 21 January and 20 February on the Gregorian calendar, but must coincide with the new moon on lunar cycle, and ends 15 days later on another full moon.

