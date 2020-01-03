Chinese man fined £13,000 for throwing ‘lucky’ coins at plane engine

A Chinese airline passenger who threw coins into a plane engine while boarding in a bid to ensure a safe journey has been ordered to pay 120,000 yuan (£13,115) in compensation to the airline.

Twenty-eight-year old Lu Chao, who was flying with Lucky Air, was ordered to pay the fine after the airline had to cancel the flight to search for the coins.

The police detained Mr Lu for 10 days after the incident at Anqing Tianzhushan Airport in eastern China in February 2019, and the airline took legal action against him. Industry experts said the superstitious practice of tossing coins into the plane’s engines increases the risk of engine failure.

“Regardless of size, any pieces of metal [that] fell into the engines would damage its turbine blades at high-speed rotation,” Zhang Qihuai, a legal expert in China’s aviation industry, told Beijing Youth Daily.

“The shattered pieces could start a fire in the engine, and lead to oil pipe rupture and [the] engines to stop, endangering aviation safety. A small coin could do big damage to plane engines, especially if the coin is sucked in in mid-air and gets stuck.”

Coin-tossing at planes is illegal in China. The act, which many superstitious Chinese people believe can bring blessings to their family or help overcome challenges in life, is considered a disturbance under public security management laws and violators face up to 10 days of detention and a 500 yuan (£55) fine.