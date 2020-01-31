chinese-language-portrait

Chinese language Portrait

From acclaimed director Wang Xiaoshuai (Beijing Bicycle; So Lengthy, My Son) comes a private snapshot of contemporary China in all its diversity. Shot over the course of ten years on both movie and video, the movie consists of a series of fastidiously still tableaus of folks and environments. Pedestrians dawdle all one of many most life like ways thru a bustling Beijing street, steelworkers linger outside a abandoned factory, vacationers snigger and dash all one of many most life like ways thru a crowded beach, worshippers kneel to pray in village. With a painterly learn about for composition, Wang captures China as he sees it, calling to a immediate-timeframe cease a land in a fixed affirm of switch.

Documentary

No longer Rated

79 min

