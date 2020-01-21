chinese-doctor-infected-with-coronavirus-while-researching-deadly-outbreak

January 21, 2020 | 1: 44pm

A Chinese doctor who was researching the outbreak of the deadly, new virus sweeping Asia says he is now infected by the mysterious bug.

Wang Guangfa, who is the head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Beijing’s Peking University First Hospital, revealed Tuesday that he had contracted the Chinese coronavirus, which can be transmitted between humans.

“I was diagnosed and my condition is fine,” Wang told Hong Kong’s Cable TV.

Guangfa was among the experts who visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the flu-like illness is believed to have emerged.

The doctor said he was receiving treatment, but didn’t elaborate on how he was infected.

“I don’t want everyone to put too much attention on my condition,” he told the channel.

The death toll from the SARS-like illness rose to six Tuesday with more than 300 reported cases in the country. Fifteen medical personnel have also been diagnosed with the virus.

Four cases have been reported in Thailand, Japan and South Korea, heightening fears about its spread through international travel.

With Post wires