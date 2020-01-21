chinese-coronavirus-may-have-spread-to-australia-as-man-tests-positive

January 21, 2020 | 10: 13am

An Australian man is feared to have brought the mystery, new virus spreading through Asia to the country after returning from a trip to China, according to a report.

The man, who is from Brisbane, came down with symptoms consistent with the fatal Chinese coronavirus and was tested for the illness, News.com.au reported.

He began suffering from respiratory illness after returning from visiting relatives in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which is believed to be where the SARS-like outbreak originated, according to the report.

The patient has been quarantined at home as he awaits the results of the test for the bug that has killed four people, officials said.

“Because the man traveled to Wuhan, Coronavirus is one of the conditions he is being tested for,” a Queensland Health spokesman told the outlet. “The man will remain in isolation until his symptoms have resolved.

Australia announced Tuesday that the country will begin screen passengers arriving on three weekly flights to Syndey from Wuhan.

Brendan Murphy, the chief medical officer for the Australian government, said passengers will be given an information pamphlet about the illness, though he warned that there was little that can be done to prevent an outbreak.

“You cannot absolutely prevent the spread of disease into the country. The incubation period is probably a week,” Murphy told reporters. “It’s about identifying those with a high risk and making sure those who have a high risk know about it and know how to get medical attention.”

The virus — which can pass from person to person — has been mostly seen in China where authorities have confirmed more than 200 cases.

But four cases have been reported in Thailand, Japan and South Korea, leading to fears about its spread through international travel.

Australia issued a travel warning Tuesday to urge those traveling to Wuhan to exercise a high degree of caution.

“We are well prepared to respond to this situation and we will continue to monitor and take action where necessary,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted.

With Post Wires