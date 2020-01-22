chinese-city-at-epicentre-of-outbreak-of-mystery-illness-put-on-lockdown

The city at the centre of a mystery virus sweeping through China and beyond has been put on lockdown as authorites battle to contain this fast-moving outbreak.

From 10am Thursday Beijing time, Wuhan – a city of 11 million people – will be in effective quarantine, with air, bus, ferry and rail terminals all closed in a bid to prevent people leaving the city and potentially spreading the disease even further around the country.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the central Chinese city in December, has infected at least 551 people and killed 17.

The announcement of the lockdown came as the World Health Organization pulled back from declaring the situation a global health emergency.

An emergency meeting of the WHO will reconvene again on Thursday to discuss whether the outbreak is an international health emergency, a designation that will mean that affected countries must report cases – although China has been widely praised for its transparency so far.