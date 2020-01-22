chinese-city-apologises-for-‘naming-and-shaming’-residents-wearing-pyjamas-in-the-streets

Chinese officials have apologised for publicly shaming pyjama-wearing residents caught on CCTV in Suzhou in a crackdown on “uncivilised behaviour”.

The pictures and identities of seven people were published online on Monday by the city’s management bureau, who said Suzhou was competing for a “most civilised city” award.

Officials published a screenshot of the offenders, their names, ID cards and other information. But critics argued online that authorities had infringed privacy, while others questioned the restriction on wearing pyjamas in public.

Officials from Suzhou in Anhui province “sincerely apologised” for the pictures and said: “We wanted to put an end to uncivilised behaviour, but of course we should protect residents’ privacy.”

In the future, officials said they would blur the pictures if used for their behaviour campaign, which aims to deter activities like public pyjama-wearing and lying on benches “in an uncivilised manner.”