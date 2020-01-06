chinatown-gift-shops-report-declining-business-in-2019

Read the original story in Chinese at World Journal

Translated by by Rong Xiaoqing

Gift shops lining the streets of Manhattan’s Chinatown complain that business was slow in 2019, a decline community leaders attribute to the trade war between the U.S. and China, which increased costs for the shops, as well as a reduction in the number of tourists.

Wellington Chen, executive director of Chinatown Partnership which runs the Chinatown Business Improvement District (BID), said on Dec. 4 that he can tell there are fewer tourists coming to Chinatown even by the amount of garbage the BID’s janitors collect on the street. He said the trade war helped drive away tourists to the neighborhood, and the economy is suffering, not only in Chinatown but citywide. Representatives from many BIDs in the city had a meeting recently to discuss what to do.

Chen said he’s heard of store closures taking place in nearby SoHo and Little Italy, as well as the Upper East Side and midtown Manhattan. The decline of tourists, accompanied by the increased minimum wage, have left many businesses struggling to keep their heads above water.

A survey conducted by American Express on National Small Business Saturday, which took place Nov. 30, found that $19.6 billion was spent on that day nationwide, a record. Chen says this means consumers are still buying — they just don’t spend in Chinatown.