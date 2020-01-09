china’s-pneumonia-outbreak-caused-by-mystery-new-respiratory-virus,-authorities-confirm  

A mystery new virus has been identified as the cause of a cluster of nearly 60 pneumonia cases in China which have put health authorities around the world on high alert.
The infections, caused by a novel coronavirus, are reminiscent of the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic that spread from China in 2002, killing almost 800 people.
But the Chinese authorities said yesterday that, although the virus was new, it did not appear to be spreading from human to human as SARS did.
Xu Jianguo, the scientist who led the team that analysed the samples, said preliminary results showed that the newly detected virus – in the same family as both SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) – was different from other known human coronavirus species.
Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, said that new viruses always posed a risk.
“There’s always been a threat from coronaviruses,” he told The Telegraph. “These are viruses that are very widespread in lots of different animals and have shown the ability in the past to jump from animals into humans.”
“It seems like this [new] virus is jumping into humans but not spreading on. But the worry is that if you have a new virus that is exploring a human host it’s possible that they might mutate and spread more easily in humans.”
Other experts have added that it is too early to tell how dangerous China’s novel coronavirus is.
“The biggest thing to ascertain is how transmissible the virus is between humans,” said Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the Jenner Institute at Oxford University. “This will affect how easily the virus can be contained.”
Laboratory tests on samples from patients found 15 positive results of a new type of coronavirus, which was isolated from one patient’s samples, said Dr Xu.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that infect both animals and people. Six human coronaviruses species have so far been identified.
SARS and MERS have proved the most serious to date, both causing widespread outbreaks and deaths.
SARS first emerged in China in 2002, although it was initially covered up by authorities, and spread to 37 countries, infecting 8,000 people and killing 774.
MERS emerged in the Middle East in 2012 and has infected around 2,500 people and led to 850 deaths.
As of January 5, a total of 59 cases of the unexplained pneumonia had been reported in Wuhan, a city with a population of roughly 11 million and the capital of Hubei province.
According to Chinese state media eight people have now been discharged from hospital. The Wuhan health commission said the infection broke out between December 12 and 29, with some of the patients employed at a city seafood market since closed for disinfection.
The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the Chinese findings and said that the identification of a novel virus in a short period of time was a “notable achievement”.
“According to Chinese authorities, the virus in question can cause severe illness in some patients and does not transmit readily between people,” said Dr Gauden Galea, WHO representative to China.
He added that the WHO does not recommend any travel or travel or trade restrictions on China based on currently available information. But Hong Kong and Singapore are among the neighbouring territories which have introduced disease surveillance measures for travellers arriving from Wuhan.
The picture remains far from complete and Dr Xu said that further research will be conducted to better understand the new coronavirus. It may take years for researchers to develop medicines and vaccines.
