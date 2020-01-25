china-virus-kills-41-people,-13-cities-remain-under-quarantine

China has placed a travel ban across a vast region following the virus outbreak.

Wuhan:

The number of reported deaths from a deadly viral outbreak in China has risen to 41, with authorities in hard-hit Hubei province on Saturday reporting 15 new fatalities.

China has launched a massive quarantine effort covering 13 cities in the province to contain the deadly respiratory contagion, which has spread nationwide and to several other countries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)