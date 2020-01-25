china-scales-back-new-year-festivities-as-killer-coronavirus-continues-to-spread

All major Chinese New Year celebrations have been cancelled in Beijing as part of efforts to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The government has also scaled back festivities in Hong Kong, while Shanghai’s Disney resort was closed.

Some made it to local temples, wearing face masks for protection, but many stayed home as cultural sites and cinemas were closed.

The capital axed all temple fairs, a popular tradition with performances, children’s games and New Year-themed souvenirs.

The Forbidden City, the sprawling palace that is now a museum, closed indefinitely today.

Although the virus’ epicentre, Wuhan, is more than 700 miles away, the Lunar New Year travel rush sees millions cross the country in one of the largest annual migrations of people worldwide.

There have been at least 830 confirmed cases in China, of which around 100 are in critical condition, and a handful in countries across the globe.

Authorities have locked down Wuhan, which has a population of 11 million, and nine other cities.

Large-scale quarantines are rare around the world, even during viral epidemics.

Dr Gauden Galea, the World Health Organization’s representative in China, said: ‘To my knowledge, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science.

‘It has not been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot at this stage say it will or it will not work.’

Hong Kong cancelled a firework show and a four-day carnival that was set to begin on Sunday.

May Wen, who queued to pray at the city’s Wong Tai Sin temple on New Year’s Eve, said: ‘The atmosphere of Lunar New Year is not as good as last year even if there’s no coronavirus.’

‘Some shops closed down, and people aren’t in the mood to go shopping.’

Every year worshippers jostle to be first in line to plant their incense sticks. This year was no different but for the many face masks.

There have been three confirmed cases in Hong Kong, and another three in Taiwan, including a Taiwanese businessman who works in Wuhan and a Chinese woman who was part of a tour group from Wuhan.