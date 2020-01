China on Thursday locked down five cities, including Wuhan, to contain the coronavirus.

Beijing:

The death toll in China’s viral outbreak has risen to 25, with the number of confirmed cases also leaping to 830, the national health commission said on Friday.

The body said authorities also were examining 1,072 suspected cases of the virus.

