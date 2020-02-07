china-races-to-censor-citizens,-fearing-potential-unrest-following-whistleblower-doctor’s-death

As outrage grows in China over the death of a whistleblower doctor, Chinese social media users are accusing the country’s communist government of a cover up.

Doctor Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, raised the alarm in late December about the novel coronavirus, long before Chinese health authorities disclosed its full threat. When he did so, it has emerged, he was silenced by police.

The doctor was reprimanded for his views, and made to sign a letter that said he “was making false comments.” Soon after, however, the outbreak had claimed dozens of lives, and China began containment efforts.

Li died in Wuhan Central Hospital Friday at 2:58 a.m. local time, from the same virus he had raised concerns about.

On the Chinese microblogging site Weibo on Friday, the top two trending hashtags were “Wuhan government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology” and “We want freedom of speech,” the BBC reported.

The hashtags were quickly censored by the government, and a flood of messages of outrage towards the government over Li’s death were scrubbed from the platform.

Authorities moved quickly to delete any posts that hinted at protest, for fear that the uproar would spill onto the streets, the Guardian reported.

One now-deleted WeChat post said: “I hope one day we can stand on the street holding Li Wenliang’s picture.”

“They owe you an apology, we owe you our gratitude. Take care, Dr Li,” said a Weibo post from an account named Xiakedao.

“Good people don’t live long, but evil lives for a thousand years,” read another post mourning Li’s death.