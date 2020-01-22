china-quarantines-city-of-11,000,000-after-coronavirus-outbreak

Wuhan city, where the coronavirus outbreak originated, is shutting down outbound flights and trains as the coronavirus spreads, according to Chinese state media.

The state-owned People’s Daily newspaper said in a tweet that no one would be allowed to leave the city starting at 10am local time on Thursday and that train stations and the airport will shut down.

The virus has killed 17 people so far, with more than 500 cases confirmed.

Other forms of public transport in Wuhan will also be shutdown within hours, with buses and ferries all to be suspended too.

Officials in China have asked people not to leave the city ‘unless there are special circumstances’, state media reported.

The coronavirus is believed to have started in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, with illegally trafficked animals at a market being named as the likely source.

It comes after the number of deaths claimed by the outbreak almost doubled in just 24 hours.

Meanwhile the Foreign Office has advised Britons against all but essential travel to Wuhan.

There are fears the virus has already spread to the UK and the government has introduced extra screening to protect people from the spread of coronavirus.

‘Enhanced monitoring’ will be put in place for all direct flights from Wuhan to Britain, the Department of Health has said.

This includes providing advice to travellers if they feel unwell and what symptoms to look out for.

All direct flights from Wuhan city to Heathrow will be subjected to enhanced monitoring.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said precautionary measures are being put in place after cases of the virus spread to other parts of the world.

There are three direct flights a week from Wuhan in China to Heathrow Airport, and under the new measures, planes will be taken to an isolated area of Terminal 4.

The captain of each flight will tell passengers during landing to let a flight attendant know if they feel unwell.

A statement from the DHSC said: ‘We have been carefully monitoring the situation in Wuhan for some time and are ready to put in place proportionate, precautionary measures.

‘From today, enhanced monitoring will be in place from all direct flights from Wuhan to the UK.

‘The enhanced monitoring package includes a number of measures that will help to provide advice to travellers if they feel unwell.’

A handful of cases have been identified abroad, including in Japan and the US.

A spokesman for Heathrow said: ‘The welfare of our passengers and colleagues is always our main priority and we are working with the Government to support the implementation of enhanced monitoring measures as a precaution.’