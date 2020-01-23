china-puts-third-city-on-lockdown-to-contain-coronavirus-outbreak

Chinese authorities have suspended public transport in a third city as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread.

Authorities in Ezhou have halted trains, buses and subways in an attempt to contain the mysterious new disease, which has now killed 17 people.

It comes after Wuhan – the epicentre of the epidemic – was put on lockdown before Huanggang.

Today Singapore confirmed its first case of the disease after a man, 66, tested positive while visiting.

More to follow.





