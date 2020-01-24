china-locks-down-eight-cities-and-pledges-new-hospital-within-six-days-as-wuhan-virus-spreads

China on Friday confirmed it has now locked down eight cities, home to more than 23 million people, and pledged to build a new hospital within six days in Wuhan, the epicentre of a deadly virus that is sweeping across the country and through Asia.

The number of cases of the new coronavirus, which causes respiratory problems, has jumped to 830 and the death toll risen to at least 26, with two fatalities now reported outside of Wuhan, in Hubei province and the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, which borders Russia and Mongolia.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million, was suddenly quarantined on Thursday morning, with residents given a 10am deadline before road, rail and air transport links were severed indefinitely in an effort to contain the virus, which is a similar pathogen to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and can spread between humans.

Seven other cities – Huanggang, Ezhou, Chibi, Xiantao, Qianjiang, Zhijiang and Lichuan – are now subject to travel restrictions.

The respiratory disease is believed to have emerged from an animal source but key questions about numbers infected and the transmission rate remain unanswered.