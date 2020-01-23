China has quarantined 20 million to contain the coronavirus – but it could be too late

The announcement of public transport shutdowns in three Chinese cities to quarantine nearly 20 million people underscores the seriousness with which the Chinese authorities are taking the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Quarantine of infectious diseases has been used for hundreds of years. From my office window in Liverpool, I can see the spot on the River Mersey where, 200 years ago, ships were kept for 40 days to ensure they would not bring deadly plague, cholera or yellow fever into the city.

And a few hundred miles from here in Derbyshire is the famous Eyam village, which in 1665 quarantined itself to prevent the spread of the plague

In recent years quarantine has been used less, partly because of the impact on civil liberties.

Quarantine is governed by the application of the five Siracusa Principles which ensure that there are no alternatives. Restriction should be carried out in accordance with the law; should be in the interest of a legitimate objective; be strictly necessary; be based on scientific evidence; and should be a last resort.

Recent quarantines occurred in Canada and China during the Sars coronavirus outbreak in 2003, a plague outbreak in China in 2014, and the 2014-15 Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

During this epidemic, the containment measures often just applied to houses or small communities, but at one point, the entire area of West Point in Liberia – a township in the capital – was locked down.

Here, razor wires were used to enclose public spaces and restrict population movement. This was met with resistance and erupted into violence. The military fired on protesting crowds, killing one teenager and wounding at least one other.