China Halts All Group Tours Seeking To Contain Virus Spread: State Media

China Halts All Group Tours Seeking To Contain Virus Spread: State Media

Notice saying that the place is closed to visitors at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall

Beijing:

China will halt all group tours, both at home and to other countries, from January 27, state-owned CCTV reported on Saturday as the country seeks to halt the spread of a new coronavirus.

The report, citing an announcement from China’s tourism industry association, said that group tours in China had already been halted as of Friday.

China’s Lunar New Year holidays, during which millions of trips are usually made both domestically and abroad, began on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

