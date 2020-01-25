china-coronavirus-kills-54,-more-than-300-new-cases-confirmed

Residents in Wuhan are stocking up on masks, gloves and disinfectant. (File)

Wuhan:

The number of reported deaths from a viral outbreak in China has risen to 54, with authorities in hard-hit Hubei province on Sunday reporting 13 new fatalities and 323 new confirmed cases.

The latest numbers from Hubei, the epicentre of the contagion, would put the nationwide total of confirmed infections at 1,610, based on figures previously released by the central government.

