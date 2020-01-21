china-confirms-almost-300-cases-of-coronavirus-and-4th-death-in-rush-to-contain-spread-from-wuhan

China reported a fourth death from a new coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases jumped to 291 and the World Health Organisation said it would convene a meeting on Wednesday to consider declaring an international health emergency.

The Chinese authorities had revealed on Monday for the first time that the deadly disease, a novel coronavirus, could be spread through human to human contact.

Most victims of the disease, which causes fever and breathing difficulties, come from the central city of Wuhan, where the source is believed to have been an animal at a local seafood market.

The latest death was an 89-year-old man who had underlying health issues, including coronary heart disease. He developed symptoms on January 13 and was hospitalised five days later, the authorities said.

However, the virus has now spread out to other Chinese cities, including the capital, Beijing, and Shanghai. Four cases have also been reported beyond China’s borders, with two Chinese women testing positive in Thailand, another in South Korea, and a Japanese man who had travelled to Wuhan.

The spread of the Wuhan coronavirus sent jitters through Asian markets on Tuesday, and sparked tighter screening measures at airports across Asia, Australia and at three major transit hubs in the United States.