china-admits-“shortcomings”-as-global-bid-to-stop-new-virus-ramps-up

The deadly new coronavirus continued to spread apace on Tuesday, with more than 20,500 cases confirmed worldwide and at least 427 deaths. The vast majority of the infections, and all but two of the deaths, were in mainland China.Chinese officials have agreed to let American experts into the country as part of a World Health Organization team in the coming days, and senior members of the Communist Party have admitted “shortcomings and deficiencies” in the country’s response. President Xi Jinping declared “a people’s war of prevention” against the epidemic Tuesday, threatening punishment for anyone deemed to be neglecting their duties as control efforts ramped up. There were 11 cases confirmed in the U.S. as of Tuesday, including six in California, one in Washington state, one in Arizona, two in Illinois and one in Massachusetts. More than 80 other Americans were being tested for the virus.The U.S. government declared a public health emergency last week and barred foreign nationals from entering the country within two weeks of visiting China, unless they are immediate family members of U.S. citizens or permanent residents. The State Department has warned Americans against all travel to China, and is planning more evacuation flights to bring Americans home from the country this week. Those new evacuees, along with anyone else who is allowed into the U.S. after recently being in China’s Hubei province, will quarantined for two weeks. Everything you need to know about the new coronavirus

A photo released by Malaysia’s Ministry of Health shows Malaysian nationals being directed onto a bus by health officials in protective suits as they arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, February 4, 2020, after being evacuated from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

3m ago

American Airlines halts flights to Hong Kong

American Airlines announced Tuesday a halt to its flights from two U.S. cities to Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city that has confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. The decision was based on a lack of people wanting to fly to China, rather than concerns for staff safety or efforts to stem the spread of the virus.”We have suspended flying to Hong Kong from both Dallas/Fort Worth and Los Angeles through Feb. 20 due to demand,” the airline said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make any updates as needed.”

Updated 3m ago

2 Chinese patients in Italy deteriorate

The two Chinese patients from Wuhan being treated in Italy for the new coronavirus have taken a turn for the worse. Officials said Tuesday the pair were suffering “respiratory insufficiency” and had been put on respiratory support in an intensive care unit.They were diagnosed with the disease in Italy after being in Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak, and have been treated with common and experimental antiviral medicines. Their condition was described as serious but stable.Another 11 people in Italy from the Wuhan area are showing symptoms and have have been tested for the virus. Another 20 people who came into contact with the infected couple have shown no symptoms, but were being kept under observation. As of Tuesday 26 patients had tested negative for the virus and been released from hospital. – Anna Matranga

Updated 2m ago

WHO says pandemic can be avoided as global coordination ramps up

Efforts to stage a coherent, coordinated international response to the spreading coronavirus were taking shape on Tuesday, with the World Health Organization taking the lead and planning to send a team of experts into China within days.Speaking Tuesday at WHO headquarters in Geneva, the organization’s chief of infectious disease control, Dr. Sylvie Briand, said she and her colleagues were confident a global pandemic could still be avoided.”I’m not saying it’s easy but we believe it can be done,” Briand said. “Currently we are not in a pandemic; we are at the phase where it’s an epidemic with multiple sites and we will try to establish the condition in each of these sites.” A pandemic is defined as a disease with significant outbreaks in multiple regions or continents. The new coronavirus outbreak has been strongly concentrated in China’s Hubei province, with less than 200 cases spread across about two dozen other countries.Briand said the WHO was working with national authorities around the world to “see how we can harmonise practices” and share experiences on evacuations from China, “so other countries can implement what works better.”

7m ago

China detains woman for “concealing” contact with at-risk people

A Chinese woman has been detained by police for “deliberately concealing” her contact with a person or people from an area affected by the deadly new coronavirus, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported Tuesday. It was the the first reported incident of a member of the Chinese public being detained for breaking rules imposed in a bid to control the growing outbreak.The agency said the 36-year-old woman was accused of damaging China’s virus containment efforts through her actions and and was taken by local authorities for “administrative detention.” It was not clear from the Xinhua report how long she was being held, or whether she might already have been released.

Updated 4m ago

China to let U.S. experts in as part of WHO team

China’s senior leadership acknowledged on Tuesday that there had been “shortcomings and deficiencies” in the government’s response to the spread of the deadly new coronavirus that originated in Hubei province.The Communist Party leadership agreed to allow U.S. U.S. health experts into the country as part of a World Health Organization team being deployed to help China get to grips with the rapidly-spreading outbreak.The “multidisciplinary mission of international experts” could arrive in China as early as this week, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said Monday, noting China’s cooperation.

“The mission is an international technical mission led by WHO. As such, CDC could be part of it,” Jasarevic said, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

9m ago

All aboard cruise ship in Japanese port tested after 1 case confirmed

Japanese health officials boarded the Diamond Princess cruise ship, moored off Yokohama, with its 3,711 passengers and crew quarantined on Tuesday after an 80-year-old Hong Kong resident infected with the new coronavirus was confirmed to be among those on board. The ship had called at ports in several Japanese cities, as well as Hong Kong, Vietnam and Taiwan, since the man boarded in late January. Officials said the results of tests on the other passengers and crew, to confirm any additional infections, were expected later Tuesday. There were reportedly a number of other passengers with fevers and other flu-like symptoms.

A small boat is pictured next to the Diamond Princess cruise ship as it sits anchored in quarantine off the port of Yokohama on February 4, 2020, a day after it arrived with passengers feeling ill. Japan has quarantined the cruise ship carrying 3,711 people and was testing those on board for the new coronavirus.

