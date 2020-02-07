Chilling footage of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi's final movements shown in court

Jurors in the Manchester Arena trial were taken through the final chilling movements of suicide bomber Salman Abedi, seconds before he brought murderous carnage to the city.

CCTV stills tracking the 22-year-old’s journey to the venue were played on large screens in court number two at the Old Bailey on Friday morning.

The footage showed Abedi carrying a rucksack containing the home-made bomb, leaving his home and making his way to his final destination on May 22, 2017.

He went inside a toilet cubicle nearby then waited an hour before detonating his device, packed with screws and bolts for shrapnel, as thousands of men, women and children streamed out at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at around 10.30pm.

Prosecutors say Abedi’s Manchester-born brother, Hashem, now also 22, was complicit in sourcing and stockpiling components for the bomb.

Hashem denies 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder encompassing the injured survivors, and conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

Outlining the hours up to the attack, prosecutor Duncan Penny QC told the trial that Salman made final preparations for the bomb and visited the arena earlier in the evening, before returning home and waiting to strike.

He later went back to the venue and waited for concert-goers to leave before detonating the bomb in the foyer at 10.31pm, causing fatal and serious injuries to innocent bystanders and decapitating himself in the process.

Mr Penny said: “As you know, the blast and shrapnel contained within the device killed 22 bystanders and caused the catalogue of injuries about which you have heard.”

The prosecution say Hashem is “just as guilty” as his brother for assisting and encouraging the suicide bomber.

Mr Penny said Salman was carrying a paint tin filled with the home-made explosive TATP, placed inside a money tin, and surrounded by a large amount of shrapnel, comprising screws and nuts.

The device – weighing an estimated 79lb (36kg) – was then packed into a rucksack, ready for detonation, Mr Penny said.

Jurors were shown an artist’s interpretation of the rucksack and the bomb contained within it during the hearing on Friday.

The court previously heard that the brothers allegedly duped friends and associates into helping to buy components of TATP, while switching vehicles and phones to ensure their actions went undetected.

They used an empty house to take delivery of the chemicals ordered on Amazon using others’ bank details and fake emails, it was alleged.

The trial is listed to last for eight weeks.