chilling-adventures-of-sabrina-season-4:-will-she-be-able-to-save-her-husband-from-hell?-check-out-all-latest-updates-here.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premiered for the first time in October 2018. The Netflix original is a story about Sabrina, who resides in the Greendale town. She’s half-witch and a half-human. Sabrina lives with her aunts and her sorcerer cousin. She was sailing through life pretty smooth until she turned sixteen. On her sixteenth birthday, Sabrina had to choose whether she wanted to continue as a witch or a mortal being.

Sabrina is a headstrong inquisitive young woman, flagbearer of feminism and that’s the reason why the young audience roots for her. The show has an eerie vibe to it and packed with witchcraft, as you can tell.

WHEN WILL THE SEASON 4 AIR?

The Season 1 was released in October 2018 followed by Season 2 in April 2019. The Season 3 surfaced this January. Going by the previous release dates, the pattern seems unpredictable so it’d be safe to expect a late 2020 release or maybe at the beginning of 2021.

CAST FOR SEASON 4

Since the cast for season 4 hasn’t been revealed yet, we’re expecting the previous cast to be reprised.

SEASON 4 PLOT/ ANY SPOILERS

We know you’re curious just like the rest of us but nothing about the plot for the season 4 has been spilt as of yet. Remember when Mambo warned Zeld that “there’s an even darker force on the horizon”? we’re expecting some intense adventures with respect to that statement in Season 4.

SABRINA AND NICK’S FUTURE

Hell changed Nick. When he gets back from hell, Nick struggles to lead a normal life and he resorts to an unhealthy coping mechanism. From cheating on Sabrina to being non-receptive of affection from his loved ones, he does it all. Sabrina and Nick break up eventually. Literally the hell broke loose in his life!

We’re expecting the two to get back together in Season 4, though!