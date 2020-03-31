chilling-adventures-of-sabrina-season-4-will-follow-not-one-but-two-sabrinas:-is-caliban-coming-back?-read-to-know-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-more.

Our favorite witch Sabrina returned on Netflix with quite a thrilling third season. However, fans are already looking forward to the fourth season. The story ended with a few questions that made it quite plausible that the show will be returning for yet another season.

Fans can rejoice as the streaming service has ordered 16 episodes way back in December 2018. These episodes will be split into Parts 3 and 4, with Part 3 already landing on Netflix in January 2020.

Considering that the third season just aired a few months ago in January it is the same to assume that the fourth season won’t be coming anytime before the late 2020 or the next year.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been renewed for 16 more episodes! Production begins next year and the next batch will air in two parts: Parts 3 & 4. pic.twitter.com/OvwMftgMN0 — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) December 18, 2018

What Will Happen To The Two Sabrinas In Season 4?

While we saw that the third season worked on mostly the show’s mythology introducing fans to a whole new world altogether . Moreover, The third season finale was quite an interesting season with two different timelines which resulted in two co-existing Sabrinas in the present day. While one Sabrina rules Hell, and the other one returns to Greendale. The fourth season will surely focus more on this double trouble issue.

Even showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has also revealed that the fourth season will follow both Sabrina simultaneously going forward. He further said that the fourth season will be like a mini horror movie which is going to be exciting! Although we don’t have a trailer yet but it is reported that the shooting has already started and only a few episodes are left. So, here’s hoping that we get a trailer pretty soon enough. We are in for yet anothing chilling ride .