chilling-adventures-of-sabrina-part-4:-release-date-and-what-happens-next

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 is coming to Netflix later this year!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 just premiered on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Now, fans are hoping to find out when the new episodes of the Netflix original series will be released and what happens next!

Well, we have some good news. Part 4 is officially happening at Netflix. It’s the second half of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2, and it consists of eight episodes, like Part 3.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 is happening at Netflix, and production is wrapping pretty soon. According to Gavin Leatherwood, filming wraps on Part 4 at the end of February 2020.

Even though filming wraps soon, that doesn’t mean we’ll see Part 4 anytime soon. We don’t have a lot of information about the Part 4 release date yet, but in the first season, we waited about six months between the release of Part 1 and Part 2, with a Christmas Special in between.

If that’s the case for Part 3 and Part 4, we’ll probably see Part 4 sometime this summer, likely around July.

I think the gap might be even a little longer. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is the perfect fall show. I’d like to see the new episodes as soon as possible, I really would. But, there’s something to be said for a perfectly timed Netflix release. It’s worked for the last two seasons of Stranger Things, and it worked for The Haunting of Hill House and the premiere of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

For now, expect to see Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 on Netflix sometime later this year, most likely sometime this summer. Stay tuned for the official release date.

What Happens Next

There’s always a lot more the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina writers have in the works, and it’s generally not exactly what we would expect.

At the end of Part 2, we saw Sabrina and the Fright Club decide they were going to hell to save Nick. We thought this plan would take the bulk of Part 3, but really, it was done in the first episode, and the story, then, pivoted in a new direction with Nick’s PTSD and general hate for the world and people in it, Sabrina fulfilling her duties in hell, and everything with pagans.

After Part 3, the show is moving clearly in a few different directions. Sabrina is trying to pull another fast one on the universe. There are now two different Sabrinas, and one is the Queen of Hell while the other is living her witch/mortal life on Earth. What could go wrong?

We’ve seen Sabrina try to walk this line in the past, and for the most part, it has worked, but it has come at a great personal sacrifice. This is Sabrina’s boldest move yet, and I’m assuming the results could be catastrophic.

Will we see these two Sabrinas in Part 4? Will they remain separate, or will they have to go back in time to complete the loop? We’ll find out more in Part 4!

Things appear to be going well for the Fright Club at the end of Part 3. Theo and Robin are together, and Harvey and Roz are still going strong. But, there was a seed of doubt planted in Harvey’s mind in these episodes. Because the offering to Aphrodite didn’t work, it appears Roz is not the only love in Harvey’s heart.

All is not well for everyone in Greendale. Prudence and Ambrose, who became quite close after Part 2 and their quest to stop Blackwood, are not so close anymore. Prudence blames Ambrose for Dorcas’s death and Agatha’s demise. Prudence isn’t alone, though. Nick and Prudence have a moment at the end of these episodes. Hopefully, this pair can move on and become one with the coven again in the near future.

Most importantly, we know something big and bad is on the way in Part 4 or beyond. We saw our heroes defeat the pagans in Part 3, and we thought that was bad. Mambo Marie tells Zelda that there’s something even worse coming and that the coven should prepare for war.

We also saw Blackwood, who has clearly lost his mind, do something to that egg he stole in Scotland. He claims it will be the end of “everything.” That’s about as dark as it gets!

Is this what Marie was referring to? Or is something else coming?

I’m guessing there are two major threats on the way in the future of the series. I think Sabrina and the gang will have to stop whatever Blackwood is planning and/or unleashed on the world, but there’s a much bigger battle brewing.

And, that’s the war between heaven and hell. That’s what the show has been building toward, or so it seems, since the beginning, and it will be very interesting to see how that all goes down.

Stay tuned for more information about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4!