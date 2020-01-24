chilling-adventures-of-sabrina-part-3-raises-the-stakes-to-an-all-time-high

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back for Part 3, and Sabrina and co. are in way over their heads. Check out our spoiler-free review of CAOS Part 3.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is now streaming on Netflix. These eight episodes launch the story in a completely new direction, and the stakes have never been higher for Sabrina, the Spellmans, the Fright Club, and the rest of the coven.

And, that’s saying something considering Part 2 was all about the coming apocalypse.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 begins pretty much where we left off in Part 2. A few weeks have passed since Nick trapped the Dark Lord inside himself and Lilith took them to Hell. At the end of the season, we saw Sabrina and the Fright Club make a pact to go to Hell to get Nick back, and that’s the first task of the season.

From there, things really hit the fan. Throughout the season, Sabrina, along with the rest of the Fright Club and Sabrina’s coven, try to help stop the worst from happening. The problem is “the worst” comes in many, many forms, and Sabrina and Co. are under attack from all sides.

We already know Sabrina and the Fright Club are trying to save Nick, and we learned in the trailer that there are some newcomers in Greendale with not-so-good intentions. And, that’s not even the half of it.

How the writers managed all these threats was what I was most impressed with in Part 3. There is so much story packed within these eight episodes, and we get to see each of these characters at their best – and their worst – at different points.

The performances this season are on another level. Kiernan Shipka continues to shine as Sabrina in Part 3 and delivers a few of Sabrina’s best moments in this new batch of episodes. We also get to see a whole new side of Nick, played by Gavin Leatherwood. It’s Leatherwood’s best and deepest performance yet.

Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Tati Gabrielle, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, and Ross Lynch also deliver excellent performances in these new episodes.

Fans will also fall in love with a few of the newbies in these episodes, most notably Sam Corlett, who plays Caliban, Skye Marshall, who plays Mambo Marie, and Jonathan Whitesell, who plays Robin. Whitesell might look a little familiar for Riverdale fans.

It’s clear Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the rest of the writing and producing team have found a sweet spot, and it’s great to allow these characters to play around in this world.

Part 3 is shorter than the first two parts. The first part was 10 episodes, and Part 2 was also 10 episodes, including the Christmas special. Part 3, on the other hand, is only eight episodes. I think the reduced episode count cut out some of the fluff. I enjoy all these episodes because I really enjoy Greendale and this world, overall, but Part 3 feels like a little smoother ride than the previous parts. Once you start watching, there’s no way you’re going to stop.

While many things have changed for Sabrina and Greendale, things are very much the same. Sabrina continues to walk the line between worlds. On one day, she’s a Ravenette at Baxter High, and the next, she’s slaying demons. As long as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stays and plays here, and allows Sabrina to continue walking that line, this series will keep getting better and will keep fans interested and entertained.

Part 4 is already in the works, so you don’t have to worry about waiting to find out if Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is renewed yet. Instead, you can binge-watch the season and start speculating about what’s going to happen in the next eight episodes of the great Netflix original series!

Enjoy Part 3 on Netflix right now!