chilling-adventures-of-sabrina-part-3-is-coming-to-netflix-tonight

The wait is over, Fright Club! Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is coming to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back with new episodes, and we are so ready!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 premieres on Netflix at 12: 01 a.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. If you stay up late, you can watch new episodes of the hit Netflix original series just after midnight!

Our favorite teenage witch is ready to head back to hell to rescue her boyfriend and fight everything which comes in her way.

With how things rolled in Part 2 and Nick trapping the Dark Lord inside of him, waiting for this new set of episodes has really been hard. We’re very excited to see what happens next.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3 will consist of only eight episodes, which is less than the previous installments, but at least we know that there are eight more episodes lined up for Part 4.

In Part 3, Sabrina, along with the Fright Club, is going to hell to save Nick. We are going to see a lot of witchery and new creatures as things are really messed up on Earth, heaven, and hell. We know Sabrina will try to fix it all.

In the recently released trailer, it looks like Hell might be under new management with Lucifer away.

Watch the trailer below if you missed it!

As per the cast, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Chance Perdomo, Tati Gabrielle, Gavin Leatherwood, Michelle Gomez, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Abigail Cowen, and Adeline Rudolph are all back along with Kiernan Shipka.

Watson and Leatherwood have been confirmed by Netflix to be in Part 4 as well, promoted as a series regular!

Trouble is heading towards Greendale but, of course, its cheerleader is gonna protect it all. Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is going to be dramatic, magical and one hell of a ride! Are you ready?

Part 3 will be available to stream on Netflix on Jan. 24! Will you be staying up late to watch?