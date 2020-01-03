chilling-adventures-of-sabrina-part-3-is-coming-to-netflix-this-month

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 starring Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood is coming to Netflix in January 2020!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is almost here!

The first eight episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 will be added to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. That’s a few months after we were expecting to see them, but that’s totally fine! I’m just happy to go back to Greendale and beyond!

It’s been a long wait for Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Part 2 premiered on Netflix in August 2019, so we were expecting to see the new episodes around Halloween.

The new season is also a little bit shorter than the previous season. There were 20 episodes in season 1, which consisted of Part 1 and Part 2. In season 2, which consists of Part 3 and Part 4, there will be 16 episodes in the season.

Below, we shared a few things to expect in those eight new episodes!

We’re going to hell

The most important development of Part 2 was Nick Scratch’s sacrifice. After working for the Dark Lord initially, Nick fell in love with Sabrina, and after their trap to stop him works, Nick uses a spell to trap the Dark Lord inside of himself. Madam Satan, also known as Ms. Wardwell, also known as Lilith, takes the Dark Lord and Nicky Scratch to hell.

At the end of the season, Sabrina made a pact with Theo, Harvey and Roz, also known as the Fright Club, to go to hell and get Nick. That should be the main plot of Part 3, but it’ll probably take a lot of planning to make it happen.

Or Sabrina will just rush into it and let the chips fall. It’s happened before!

New powers

In Part 2, we also got to see Sabrina’s new powers. We’ve always known she was powerful, but what we didn’t know is that she has, seemingly, infinite power. All she has to do is learn how to channel it. I’m expecting we’ll see here unleash a new form of fury in the new season.

More high school drama

One of the best aspects of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is the show’s ability to live in both worlds. That was Sabrina’s path through most of the first season, but it Part 2, we saw the show focus more and more on the non-mortal world. I expect a little bit of a course correction in Part 3. I think we’ll see the show move back to a more balanced presentation of Greendale and Sabrina’s place in it and the non-mortal world and Sabrina’s place in it.

We’re obviously going to hell, but does that story take eight episodes? I’m guessing not. I think we’ll see a few episodes in hell, so what will Sabrina be doing the rest of the time? We’ll find out soon!

Aunties in charge

Father Blackwood was effectively banished in Part 2, and now he’s on the run. Zelda Spellman has basically taken over Blackwood’s role and will be leading the coven into a new era. What path will they take? This is one of the most interesting storylines I want to see in the new season.

Prudence and Ambrose

I really like Prudence and Ambrose working together, and finally, they have a common goal: find and defeat Blackwood. I’m hoping the pair set out on an epic quest to bring the former leader of the coven to justice.

What are you most excited to see in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3? Let us know in the comments section below!