chilling-adventures-of-sabrina-part-3-is-coming-to-netflix-next-week

The baddest witch in town is coming back to Netflix and this time, she’s gonna claim the throne. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 lands on Netflix next week.

Sabrina knows what must be done and she’s ready to do it. After teasing a series of promotional shots, teasers, and a spellbinding music video, the cheerleader of Baxter High is finally back to claim what’s hers – Hell and her boyfriend. Only a week remains between us and the premiere of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 on Netflix.

The new episodes will be released on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

The first part of season 2 of the show, or as Netflix likes to call it Part 3, will consist of eight episodes, making it shorter than the previous parts, which is quite disappointing, but hey! As long as it is GOOD, it works for me. Quality over quantity, people. The other part of season2 will have eight episodes, bringing the total count to 16 compared to 20 episodes of season 1.

As far as the plot is concerned, It is pretty clear what’s gonna happen – we’re all going to hell, to save Nick, who trapped the Dark Lord inside of him to help Sabrina (and, my boyfriend doesn’t even text back.) The Fright Club made a pact to get Nick out of his misery, they are going to act on it now.

Recently, Netflix dropped the season trailer and it tells us that our favorite witch is going to (try to) save it all but it’s going to be one hell of a ride. Things are messed up in hell, heaven and Greendale but with a funky beat in the background and eyeliner on fleek, Sabrina is taking control back – one spell at a time. Hell is going to be under her management and we are ready for all the drama, witchcraft, romance and adventures coming our way!

Watch the trailer below if you haven’t already:

Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Chance Perdomo, Tati Gabrielle, Gavin Leatherwood, Michelle Gomez, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Abigail Cowen, Adeline Rudolph, are all back for Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Are you ready?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 premieres on Netflix next week aka Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. See you in hell!