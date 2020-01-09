chilling-adventures-of-sabrina-part-3:-cast,-synopsis,-trailer,-release-date-and-more

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is only a few weeks away! The new episodes will be added to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

As we get closer to the release date, we’re starting to learn more and more about the new season. We wanted to share everything we know about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3!

Cast

Kiernan Shipka is, of course, back as Sabrina Spellman for Part 3, along with most of the cast from the previous season of the show. Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, and Lachlan Watson round out the rest of the Fright Club.

We also know Chance Perdomo, Tati Gabrielle, Gavin Leatherwood, Michelle Gomez, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Abigail Cowen, Adeline Rudolph, and likely Richard Coyle will be back in the new episodes.

It looks like we’re going to meet a few new characters in Part 3, too!

Sam Corlett has joined the cast, along with Skye P. Marshall and Jonathan Whitesell, according to a report from Deadline.

Episode Count

There will be eight episodes in Part 3. That’s a few less than the previous episode batches. Part 1 had 10 episodes, and Part 2 had nine episodes, along with the Christmas special.

Part 4 will also consist of eight episodes, which brings the season 2 total to 16 episodes.

Synopsis

For months, we were waiting to see that synopsis for Part 3. A few weeks before the release date, Netflix shared synopsis along with the new teaser trailer and images from the new episodes!

Take a read of the synopsis below, via Netflix:

“Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…”

And, that’s one of the best you’ll ever read! There’s so much to break down, so let’s get to it!

Plot

We’ve got so much going on in Part 3!

First of all, Sabrina and The Fright Club are taking a little trip down south to find Nick and save him from Lucifer and Hell. Sounds like a great plan to me! Once there, it appears our dude, Nick, is not in a great place. He’s being tortured by Madam Satan, Lucifer, and the rest of the demons down there.

Lucifer’s absence, though, is created an unstable mess, or so it appears. With the King of Hell out of the way, others are going to make a play at the throne, and that includes Caliban, the Prince of Hell, played by Sam Corlett. Sabrina has another new enemy in Part 3, and I’m guessing she’ll figure out a way to stop Caliban. We’ll see, though!

Elsewhere, Zelda and Hilda Spellman have taken over control of the coven with Father Blackwood on the run at the end of Part 2. It looks like they will have their hands full with “pagans looking resurrect an ancient evil.” And, by the way, they are Carnies, circus folk, nomads, you know. Smell like cabbage. Small hands.

We’re also expecting Prudence and Ambrose to team up to track down Father Blackwood. We’re not sure how exactly they’ll do that, but we’re excited to see where this storyline goes.

Trailer

We haven’t seen the full trailer yet, but we did get a new music video with lots of clips from Part 3!

Images from the first episode

Prudence and Ambrose

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA – Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix

Mambo Marie

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA – Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix

The Fright Club

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA – Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix

That’s what we know about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 so far! Stay tuned for more news about the new episodes!

Part 3 premieres on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020!