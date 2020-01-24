chilling-adventures-of-sabrina:-nelson-leis-teases-beelzebub

We’ve seen Beelzebub before on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but Part 3 is when we really get to know him. Nelson Leis teases the character and more.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is here, and you’ve likely binge-watched it all already (or almost) or you’re getting ready for your weekend binge. One of the characters you’ll see again is Beelzebub, one of the Demon Kings.

Nelson Leis steps back into the role, a character that we’ve only really had the (dis)pleasure of seeing briefly. Part 3 gives us much more, as these Demon Kings attempt to keep the patriarchy standing. Leis talks about his character, the messages in the show, and much more in this exclusive interview with Netflix Life.

Netflix Life: What can you share about Beelzebub?

Nelson Leis: He was in Season 2, Episode 1, who was there to stop Sabrina from ascending. This season is a chance to see him in his domain and his comfort zone, getting a chance to see him with his agenda, which is to get Caliban on Hell’s throne.

NL: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has such a patriarchal society but we’re moving into a world where women and many minorities are fighting extremely hard for equality, very much like the women on the series. What’s it like showing that side that’s trying to keep the status quo?

Leis: That’s exactly what I thought the other day when I was thinking about the Demon King. I thought they’re panicking because their status quo is crumbling. Up to that point, their status quo had been a patriarchy. So, in relation with what’s going on in the world, I think it’s doing what entertainment is supposed to do. It’s shining a light on previously established ways of living.

Photo: Nelson Leis.. Image Courtesy Kristine Cofsky

NL: The Demon Kings always reminded me of the male judges and men during the Witch Trials. The way the women would be judged for being lesser than them.

Leis: Oh, for sure! In the trailer, you see Caliban trying on the crown and the Demon Kings clapping for him. You’ll also hear the language that Beelzebub uses is very dismissive towards what he considers to be the interlopers, like Sabrina and Madam Satan.

NL: So, we got a chance to see more of just a glimpse of Beelzebub, but what’s it like to get this chance to develop his character more?

Leis: It’s really exciting for me, because when you saw Beelzebub in Part 2, we were more of these monsters jumping out of the closet. And now in Part 3, I’m in my domain, so I’m sitting in my power and not hiding in the shadows.

He’s trying to assert his agenda and bring forth Caliban. It’s nice to give him the power and hold his own.

NL: What are you excited for fans to see in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3?

Leis: The way the world visually looks is so rich. It’s got a kind of Gothic realm to it, speaking specifically of the Internal Realm and the Infernal Palace. I walked in there and I was gobsmacked. When you’re playing as an actor in that world, 50% of the work is done for you.

NL: And there’s a lot of makeup for the Demon Kings, too. Does that help you get into the character?

Leis: 100%. All of those things layered on top of each other, makeup, set design, costumes. When I walk on set, which has a Shakespearan feel to it, I’m immersed immediately.

NL: I like to get to know you a bit as a person as well as your character. As Nelson, what are your passions in life?

Leis: Oh, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is that. I’ve been training in that for about two years now and I got my blue belt in December. It’s the best workout I’ve ever done.

It’s endlessly humbling. I’m always learning, mastering everything. As long as my body holds up, I’ll do it for the rest of my life.

NL: Is there anything that I’ve missed or that others have missed that you’d love to talk about? Something that you sit there and go, ‘Why can’t you ask me about that?’

Leis: You’ve touched on what’s going on in the world right now, in terms of #TimesUp and #MeToo and the patriarchy up to this point. I’m really happy to be part of that conversation.

I grew up with three sisters and a lot of women in the house. My dad wasn’t around much. So my comfort zone is female. So that conversation in terms of assuming power roles is something I’m happy to be a part of.

That was never a sort of mystery to me or something I fought against. My mother was in the media with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in the 80s in a pretty high-up position. My step-mother was an entrepreneur, so I’ve always had powerful women in my life. I’m glad to be part of a show where women get to flex their muscles and assume their rightful place in the world.

NL: There’s a lot for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3, with Zelda as High Priestess and Madam Satan taking Hell’s throne. That’s a lot for the show to touch on in that area.

Leis: Oh yeah, it’s really great. I think [showrunner] Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers do such a smart job of tackling these subjects without banging the audience over the head with the message. Great writing does that. But it’s not an accident. They are saying something about the world, whether it’s about assumed power or gender roles.

My job as an actor is to imitate Beelzebub as a roadblock to that. His story is about how they think life should be and that they don’t like what’s happening. I get to tell the story of the opposition.

I don’t view Beelzebub as the bad guy. I know I’m part of the tapestry of the narrative to paint this world and tell the story.

NL: Finally, if you could do any project in the world, what would your dream project be?

Leis: My dream project? Well, I can tell you some dream collaborators. I’m a fan or Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, so work with them would be a dream. I’d also love to work with Greta Gerwig. I want to work with my idols and great people.

There are a tremendous amount of TV shows that I’m enjoying right now, but at the end of the day, it always comes down to the script and the collaborators.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is now streaming on Netflix.