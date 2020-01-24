chilling-adventures-of-sabrina:-gavin-leatherwood-teases-nick-and-hell

Nick is keeping Lucifer imprisoned in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3. Gavin Leatherwood teases what’s to come and more.

Throughout the first two parts of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, we weren’t sure whether we could trust him. In fact, it looked like he had been a spy all along. It was Sabrina who had helped change him, leading to some excellent development for the character.

Gavin Leatherwood spoke to Netflix Life exclusively about the things to come for Nick in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3. We also discussed the fun of playing complex characters and dream roles.

Netflix Life: Nick has already had some excellent development and has plenty more to come in Part 3. What’s it like as an actor to get to delve deeper into a character and allow us as fans to get to know him?

Gavin Leatherwood: To get to play a character that’s this dynamic is really fun. We see him go through so much and these dramatic changes are very challenging to play as an actor. I’ve always wanted to play that kind of character, and Nick is really fun to play.

NL: We get to see some very different sides and a different character with Lucifer trapped in there.

Leatherwood: Yeah, having Lucifer inside of you will definitely do things to you! We definitely see the repercussions of that and the aftermath, and maybe a bit of PTSD.

NL: I’ve loved not knowing whether we can trust Nick or not. We have that ‘I want to love you, but I’m not sure if I’m supposed to’ feeling. What’s that like as an actor to have this character fans are constantly suspicious of?

Leatherwood: It’s fun to keep people guessing. I wanted to play that borderline likable but also with something deeper underneath. Like most people, we are multi-layered and multi-faceted. I really wanted to bring that complexity to Nick. If I fooled you, I’m hoping that I could fool other people as well.

NL: Just before Nick became this prison for Lucifer, he told Sabrina he loved her. It showed this huge sacrifice and the journey he’d had. It was so rewarding to see that.

Leatherwood: If Gavin was in that situation, I don’t know what I would do. But Nick was courageous.

NL: With Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 only just coming out, we’ll just tease for now. Is there anything you can’t wait for fans to see play out? Although, I bet there are a lot of people who stayed up until 3 a.m. to binge-watch!

Leatherwood: I love how passionate the fans are! I got messages from people saying they would stay up to binge-watch. The dedication is crazy but lovely.

But there are so many moments that I can’t wait for the fans to see. If I can be a little selfish, there’s a scene between Sabrina and I where we have a bit of a fight. Normally, as an actor, I cringe when I watch any of my work. But that was much easier.

When I did this particular scene on the day, there was a lot of trust between Kiernan and I. There was this connection, and I hope that comes across on the screen.

And I hope that the fans know that Gavin is not being the ae in that moment, Nicholas is. But I’m proud of that moment.

NL: There’s been so much different promotion for the show. So many actors film and then do the interview promotion, but don’t get involved in the way the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast has with the music video and you had that Basting a Turkey with Gavin Leatherwood short. What’s that like as an actor to get to do something new in terms of promotion.

Leatherwood: It’s so fulfilling. It’s a whole other part of the business.

I’m new to all of this. I’m new to the game. This is the first, most consistent job that I’ve had as an actor in TV.

We got to have fun and be silly, do things we wouldn’t normally do as an actor. Whether people are fans or not fans of music videos, for example, it was a lot of fun to make. And at the end of the day, that’s what I take away from it.

NL: And you’ve got to have fun in your job.

Leatherwood: That’s just it. Playing these emotional moments, you forget that we’re putting on costumes and playing make-believe. It’s important to have a balance, and doing things like that definitely helps balance the equilibrium between all the seriousness.

NL: Do you have any other projects coming up other than Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4?

Leatherwood: No. I do hope I’m lucky enough to be an actor for the rest of my life. I also have dreams and goals of producing, and maybe even writing. I really do enjoy writing.

If I’m lucky enough to continue doing this for the rest of my life, awesome! I’m just excited to see what’s on the horizon because I love this job.

I’d love to explore other characters. Nick Scratch is a really fun dude to play, dark and mysterious and kind of a bad boy. But I’m really hoping that there’s a project that play the other side of that coin. I’ve spent a lot of time in coffee shops people watching to help stretch my acting muscles.

But I have been preoccupied with shooting Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to be honest. We’ve been shooting for 10 minutes and it’s a lot of responsibility.

NL: So, you’ll still be on Part 4, so far.

Leatherwood: Yeah, we’re almost done. We’ll finish on Feb. 22. Part 3 is fun, Part 4 is a hell of a ride.

NL: To end this, if you could do any project at all, what would your dream be?

Leatherwood: Oh man. I think about this constantly and it constantly changes depending on where I am in life.

I would really love to play someone who is a bit psychotic and awkward. I think that would be really fun. Something like agoraphobia with killer tendencies. I’d love to play something wicked. I just want to play complex, multi-faceted characters.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is now streaming on Netflix.