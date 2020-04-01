“Chilling Adventure of Sabrina” Part 4 Is Like A Mini- Horror Movie In Itself- Here Are The Updates!!!

Release date

American Supernatural horror fiction web television show with the mythology of Satanic practices, “Chilling Adventure of Sabrina,” part 3 is streaming now on Netflix with a total of eight episodes directed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and inspired by Archie Horror comics.

Part 1 was premiered on October 26, 2018, and parts two on April 5, 2019. Season three went air on January 24, 2020.

Cast

The majority of the cast has respired their roles from the previous parts. Kiernan Shipka will continue to play Sabrina Spellman. Miranda Otto, playing aunt Zelda and Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Sabrina’s mortal friends, is represented by Ross Lynch, who plays the role of Harvey Kinkle, Jaz Sinclair plays the role of Rosalind Walker, and Lachlan Watson plays the role of Theo Putnam. Watson and Gavin Leatherwood, who plays the role of Sabrina’s boyfriend, Nick Scratch, were part of season 3, and in season 4 also they are going to reprise their roles.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

Plot

Sabrina, after being back, stepped by the prince of hell, Caliban, Sabrina Lucifer, and Lilith, all confined in stone in the 9th ring of hell. Caliban began to capture earth to make it the 10th ring of hell, but he didn’t expect Pagans who captured the power of the green man, and Hell is also attached by heavenly. He failed badly as the ruler of hell.

After decade passed future Sabrina came to save the Stoned Sabrina. She got the power to travel time and reach back to the first time by Three pieces of Men’s magical energy, but to get those, and she will overcome obstacles easily.

The show is based on the lust of power and internal struggle, excellent and evil within us. This part is much darker and got a mixed response from the viewers, and we can also expect season four.

Season 4 updates

Season 4 has already been given the green signal. Two more seasons of CAOS were ordered up back in 2018. We could expect eight episodes in the upcoming season owing to its release pattern.

Show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa during an interview with TheWrap said –

“We are still shooting, and we’re kind of down to our last few episodes of Part 4, which has been really, really fun,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “Each part has its own kind of identity, and Part 4 is different from Part 3, where a lot of it was set in Hell, we still have that. But each episode of Part 4 is like its own mini horror movie, which is exciting.”