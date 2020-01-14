chilling-999-call-to-michael-barrymore’s-home-for-stuart-lubbock’s-death-to-air-for-first-time:-‘i-think-the-geezer’s-dead-mate’

A documentary on the death of Stuart Lubbock in Michael Barrymore’s home will feature the chillingly casual 999 call that called emergency services in the house.

In the opening moments of the film, an unknown party goer was heard calling for an ambulance as he ‘had just come out and found a guy in the pool.’

The baffled caller said that it was ‘the first time in ages he was out at a party because he had a wife and kids’, he informed the dispatcher that he had pulled Lubbock’s body out of the pool.

He then casually declared: ‘I think the geezer’s dead, mate.’

Stuart Lubbock was found dead in Michael Barrymore’s Essex home on 31 March, 2001, after a raucous party thrown by the TV host.

Speculation over what happened that night remains 19 years later, with rumours of sexual involvement, questions over why Barrymore fled his home, and how the 31-year-old died.

Barrymore’s career also came to a screeching halt as a result.

The case was dogged with issues that resulted in half a dozen complaints over the handling of the death, including evidence that wasn’t investigated, missing evidence and unauthorized people remaining at the scene of the crime as it was investigated.

Tracking the case over 18 months, the documentary, tentatively titled Unexplained, will also feature new interviews with those involved – including Lubbock’s family, the Essex police and people who were in attendance at the party.

It will also reveal new evidence for the first time.

Giving his seal of approval on the film, Terry Lubbock, Stuart’s father, said: ‘This documentary is about the questions around what happened to my son Stuart Lubbock. Finally.

‘The story has become so distorted and confused over the years. So much has been said and written. It’s time to put all the facts together in one place.’

Ian Katz, Director of Programming at Channel 4, added: ‘The death of Stuart Lubbock found in Michel Barrymore’s pool is one of the most iconic and controversial cases of recent times.

‘This remarkable film, with never before seen police evidence and exclusive interviews with those involved in the investigation, reminds us that 19 years on no one has yet been held accountable for the tragedy.’

Despite calls for justice and answers, the case of Lubbock’s death remains unsolved.

In numerous interviews since, Barrymore has spoken about the incident, and apologised for Lubbock’s death, saying: ‘I could not be more sorry that this event took place,’ adding that he ‘fd up’.

Barrymore said: ‘It was at my house and they don’t have all the answers to how he got these injuries. I could not be more sad or sorry if I have to be for the rest of my life.

‘Of course it goes through my head and I want things different. I wish I could change it for them.’

Unexplained airs later this year on Channel 4.





