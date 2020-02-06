Chilling 999 call after Stuart Lubbock is found dead in Michael Barrymore's swimming pool is released

The latest headlines in your inbox

A 999 call made from Michael Barrymore’s Essex home after a man was found dead in the entertainer’s swimming pool has been released.

In the audio recording, a man is heard saying there was a “party going on” before Stuart Lubbock was discovered in the water.

The clip forms part of a new documentary, which airs on Thursday night, exploring the unexplained death of 31-year-old Mr Lubbock in 2001.

In the call, which includes swearing, a man is heard saying: “A fella has drowned in the pool… We have got them out.”

Michael Barrymore arriving at the High Court in London, during his compensation case against Essex Police (PA Archive/PA Images)

He tells the emergency services: “There’s a party going on and someone has just gone out and found him.”

He goes on: “I tell you what mate, the first time I’ve been out in four f****** years, I have me kids every weekend, and f****** hell.

“You don’t expect it do you?”

“I think the geezer’s dead mate,” he adds.

Stuart Lubbock, from Harlow, Essex (PA)

Barrymore was one of the UK’s best-known TV presenters when the body of Mr Lubbock was found at his then home in Roydon.

Last year Barrymore spoke about the death, telling Piers Morgan’s ITV show Life Stories that he is “100 per cent innocent”.

The entertainer was arrested in 2007 but was never charged with any offence.

He later sued Essex Police claiming wrongful arrest which he said had cost him about £2.5 million in lost earnings.

But Court of Appeal judges concluded Barrymore would be entitled to only “nominal” damages.

Barrymore: The Body In The Pool airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.