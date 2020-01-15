chilean-‘crime-tourists’-are-jailed-for-raid-on-marcus

Four Chilean ‘crime tourists’, who raided the home of celebrity chef, Marcus Wareing, making off with £33,000 in watches, jewellery and other valuables, have been jailed.

Danko Carvajal-Donaire, 20, Claudio Donoso, 20, Nicolas Portilla Astorga, 27, and Jorge Rojas, 22, broke into Mr Wareing’s £7 million Wimbledon property last October, after the house had been specially marked with orange dots sprayed on the fence.

The raiders had been flown into Britain by an organised crime gang, who coordinated a string of burglaries at high end properties across London and the Home Counties.

After smashing their way into Mr Wareing’s six bedroom house, the gang snatched a gold Rolex watch, two Omega watches and other jewellery and items with sentimental value.

Kingston Crown Court was told how the value of the items stolen was £33,711 and included a locket belonging to Mr Wareing’s wife that contained a picture of her father.