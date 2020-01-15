chilean-‘crime-tourists’-are-jailed-for-raid-on-marcus

Four Chilean ‘crime tourists’, who raided the home of celebrity chef, Marcus Wareing, making off with £33,000 in watches, jewellery and other valuables, have been jailed.
Danko Carvajal-Donaire, 20, Claudio Donoso, 20, Nicolas Portilla Astorga, 27, and Jorge Rojas, 22, broke into Mr Wareing’s £7 million Wimbledon property last October, after the house had been specially marked with orange dots sprayed on the fence.
The raiders had been flown into Britain by an organised crime gang, who coordinated a string of burglaries at high end properties across London and the Home Counties.
After smashing their way into Mr Wareing’s six bedroom house, the gang snatched a gold Rolex watch, two Omega watches and other jewellery and items with sentimental value.
Kingston Crown Court was told how the value of the items stolen was £33,711 and included a locket belonging to Mr Wareing’s wife that contained a picture of her father.
Police later recovered photographs showing the raiders wearing items of the stolen jewellery.
They were caught just days after the raid while on their way to another burglary.
The four, who are all Chilean nationals, admitted conspiring together to trespass with intent to steal at the house in Wimbledon, south-west London.
Judge Jonathan Davies sentenced all four me to three years and four months in prison saying they had “heaped misery” on their victims.
The judge went on: “No one here or abroad should be under an illusion that somehow the UK is a soft touch.
“Each of you came to this country with one purpose — crime. No other reason for your visit to the UK has been offered to me.”
In a victim statement, Mr Wareing, who is a judge on the BBC’s Masterchef programme, said: “We are pleased that the men have been caught and would like to thank Wimbledon police for assisting us during this time. They made us feel safe and secure again in our home and were utterly brilliant.”
The court heard how spotters for the gang targeted certain houses, spraying tell-tale orange dots on the outside fence or wall.
The break in at Mr Wareing’s home was one of a spate of raids carried out by South American criminals, who came to Britain with the sole intention of carrying out crime.
In 2017 Scotland Yard set up Operation Genie in a bid to catch those responsible and more than 70 suspected burglars were eventually arrested.
The suspects would usually fly into the UK and carry out a string of raids in quick succession before quickly leaving the country and returning home.