Children's cancer centre opened by Wills and Kate at risk of closure

A children’s cancer hospital opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been threatened with closure.

The Royal Marsden may be forced to shut or relocate paediatric services from its Sutton site after safety concerns were accepted by NHS England.

The Oak Centre cost £18 million to build and was funded by private donations, including £3.5 million from the Teenage Cancer Trust.

It has 31 beds and aimed to become the leading paediatric cancer centre in Europe. It provides about 11,000 episodes of care to children each year.

But a review for NHS England said the facility, opened by William and Kate in 2011, must be located alongside a paediatric intensive care unit.

Kate and William open the new Oak Centre for Children and Young People (PA Archive/PA Images)

At present, children receiving cancer therapy at Sutton who become seriously ill must be transferred by specialist ambulance to St George’s hospital, eight miles away in Tooting.

Twenty-one children were transferred to St George’s in 2018/19. The Marsden said there had not been any safety issues, but paediatricians at St George’s said the system was “by no means ideal” as it led to children being “shuttled” between hospitals and medical teams.

The review was conducted by the Government’s former national cancer director, Professor Sir Mike Richards. He said: “I have concluded that, from now onwards, principal treatment centres must be co-located with a paediatric intensive care unit.

“There have been no serious recent incidents reported.

However the geographical separation of the sites does, in my view, pose a risk to safety. I don’t believe this situation should be allowed to continue longer than is absolutely necessary.”

Health chiefs must decide whether to move the Marsden’s children‘s cancer services to the Evelina London hospital, in Lambeth, to St George’s, or to build a PICU beside the Oak Centre to enable the Marsden to remain in Sutton.

Cancer surgeon Lord Darzi, a member of the NHS England board, questioned whether uprooting the Marsden would help more than a handful of children a year.

He also questioned the impact on the Institute of Cancer Research, which is expanding its Sutton base.

But the Teenage Cancer Trust described Sir Mike’s proposals as a “great step forward”.

Dr Nicholas van As, medical director at the Marsden, said: “The Care Quality Commission recently assessed our children’s service as ‘good’ for safety and ‘outstanding’ for caring.

“If the NHS now wishes to commission and fund a different model of service for children and young people, it should demonstrate that any proposed changes will provide a better service for children with cancer and their families.”