children-seen-leaving-school-in-tears-after-plane-fuel-dumped-on-playground

Children could be seen leaving school in tears after plane fuel was dumped on their playground as they played outside.

Dozens needed medical treatment after an airliner with engine trouble was forced to dump jet fuel moments after taking off from Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Unified School District police Sgt Rudy Perez said 28 students and adults were affected at Park Avenue Elementary and 12 others at 93rd Street Elementary, but none needed to be taken to hospitals.

Parents could be seen comforting the pupils, as they were led away.

Delta Air Lines Flight 89 was returning to Los Angeles International Airport to make an emergency landing after experiencing engine troubles minutes after taking off.

The fuel, described by fire officials as a vapour, caused minor skin and lung irritation to 56 children and adults but nobody was taken to hospital and the only decontamination required was soap and water, officials said.

The flight to Shanghai sprayed fuel in two lines which descended at midday in the city of Cudahy and nearby parts of Los Angeles County, about 13 miles east of the airport.

The mist fell on five schools, but all injuries were minor.

The pilot reported to air traffic control: ‘Delta 89, heavy, we have engine compressor stalls on the right engine.’

A stall, which can be caused by damage to a turbine, either from a malfunction or sometimes by a bird striking the engine, reduces the engine thrust.

The pilot was asked whether he wanted to keep the aircraft over the ocean to dump fuel but declined, although it appears he may have changed his mind later about whether the plane could safely land weighing as much as it did.

All the fuel evaporated very quickly and nothing flammable remained in the air or on the ground, fire officials said.

Diego Martinez, a pupil at Park Avenue Elementary, said he and his classmates were outside for P.E class when they saw the plane flying low overhead.

He said: ‘It was very close.’

Shortly afterwards, the air filled with the pungent odour of fuel.

The 12-year-old added: ‘It was very strong, the odour.’

The boy was not doused but some of his friends complained that their skin was itching.

Some teachers at Park Avenue had headaches from the smell, said Antonio Buenabad, area representative for the United Teachers Los Angeles union.

He added: ‘They were anxious to get home and shower because the stench was very strong.’

Delta Air Lines said the aircraft landed safely after releasing fuel, ‘which was required as part of normal procedure to reach a safe landing weight’.

The FlightAware website’s flight track showed the jet took off over the ocean and made an immediate right turn towards land and circled back over southern California to approach the airport from the east.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the FAA said: ‘There are special fuel-dumping procedures for aircraft operating into and out of any major US airport.

‘These procedures call for fuel to be dumped over designated unpopulated areas, typically at higher altitudes so the fuel atomises and disperses before it reaches the ground.’

However, pilots can deviate from the rules in an emergency for safety reasons, said Doug Moss, a retired airline captain and owner of AeroPacific Consulting, an aviation consulting firm based in Nevada.